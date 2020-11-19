Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Director Sells $224,658.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CQP opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

