Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 3,912 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

