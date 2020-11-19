Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

