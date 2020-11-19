Insider Selling: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Sells 6,715 Shares of Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $397.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

