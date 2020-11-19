Insider Buying: Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Director Acquires $18,810.00 in Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Director Randolph Clare Paschke bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,817 shares in the company, valued at $424,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Randolph Clare Paschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Randolph Clare Paschke acquired 500 shares of Mackinac Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,125.00.

Shares of MFNC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

