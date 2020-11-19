Insider Buying: Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Director Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Director Borys Chabursky bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,725.

ASP stock opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

