Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $761.08 million, a P/E ratio of -382.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.