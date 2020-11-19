Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$23.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$27.04.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INE. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

