INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Price Up 8%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 103,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

INMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.98.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

