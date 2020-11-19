Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMCI opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About Infinite Group
