Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMCI opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

