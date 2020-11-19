Indivior PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Indivior in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

INVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Indivior from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

INVVY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Indivior has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

