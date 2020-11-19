Independent Research Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL)

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €18.64 ($21.93) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank AG has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.