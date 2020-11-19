II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.10

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 19278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,318 shares of company stock worth $16,465,013. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 133.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in II-VI by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in II-VI by 256.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $13,456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

