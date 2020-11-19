IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $444.06 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

