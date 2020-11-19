IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.67

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.67 and last traded at $197.67, with a volume of 3477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

