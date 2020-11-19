Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 246,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 255,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

