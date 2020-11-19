Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 246,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 255,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Several research analysts recently commented on IDRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.
