Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.54. 111,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 67,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. It has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

