iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. iBio has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.45.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

