Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.33. 7,915,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 3,398,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

