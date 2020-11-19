Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotel’s third-quarter results were marred by significant declines in room revenues across all three business mix. The company reopened 20 hotels during the quarter, driving sequential growth in RevPAR and monthly occupancy. Notably, large property sizes will enable its hotels to capture the budding demand, while adhering to social distancing mandates. Moreover, Host Hotel is accelerating capital projects amid the current low-occupancy environment and revamping assets in faster-recovery markets. This positions the company to capture additional revenues. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the pandemic and related restrictions on travel are affecting group and business transient demand. High group cancellations in the second half of 2020 are worrisome for its performance in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

HST stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

