Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

HZNP stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

