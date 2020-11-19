HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) Stock Price Up 11.2%

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 242,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 139,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of HL Acquisitions by 629.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $3,357,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HL Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

HL Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

