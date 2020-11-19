HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HKNI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. HKN has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
HKN Company Profile
