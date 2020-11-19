HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKNI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. HKN has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

HKN Company Profile

HKN, Inc operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas.

