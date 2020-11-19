Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

