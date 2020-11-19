Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

