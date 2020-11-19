Hets Llc Sells 500 Shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) major shareholder Hets Llc sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $13,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,346,000.

ALTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

