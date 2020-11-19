Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hess worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

