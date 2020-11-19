Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

