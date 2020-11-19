Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (HHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.48 on January 29th

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HHI opened at GBX 145.97 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million and a PE ratio of 57.80. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 100.03 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.85.

About Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

