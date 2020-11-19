Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

