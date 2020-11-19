Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,689,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 1,394,739 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.