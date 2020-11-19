Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.88

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 1266235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

HWX has been the subject of several research reports. Haywood Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 103.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

