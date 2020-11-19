Head-To-Head Survey: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) & Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cannae and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cannae currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Cannae and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 184.40% 52.16% 42.47% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannae and iPic Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.40 $77.30 million $1.76 22.55 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.02 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cannae has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cannae beats iPic Entertainment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

