Head to Head Survey: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) versus AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgEagle Aerial Systems and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 3 5 1 0 1.78

Embraer has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 456.11 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Embraer $5.46 billion 0.20 -$322.30 million ($1.18) -5.10

AgEagle Aerial Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Volatility & Risk

AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26% Embraer -20.18% -13.00% -4.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Embraer beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

