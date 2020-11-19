HC Wainwright Cuts Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIVO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

VIVO stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 104.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 193,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,109 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

