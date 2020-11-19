Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.91

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 1699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.