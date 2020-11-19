Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,655,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

