Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Director Sells C$15,199.02 in Stock

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$15,199.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,624,997.41.

Lance Richard Blanco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The company has a market cap of $512.14 million and a PE ratio of 13.89. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 19.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.