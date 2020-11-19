Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,779,766 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

