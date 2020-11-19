Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guild has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Guild has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

