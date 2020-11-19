GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.22 and a beta of 2.29.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

