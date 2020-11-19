GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Smith Barney Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

GreenSky stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

