Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $268.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,753 shares of company stock valued at $688,151. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

