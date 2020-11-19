Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,757.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $953,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $50,990.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

