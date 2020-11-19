GPM Metals Inc. (GPM.V) (CVE:GPM) Trading 45.5% Higher

GPM Metals Inc. (GPM.V) (CVE:GPM)’s share price traded up 45.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 241,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 100,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

GPM Metals Inc. (GPM.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a junior mineral exploration company company. The company explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds interests in Walker Gossan Project covering an area of approximately 176,000 hectares located in the McArthur Basin Mining District, Australia; and 100% interests in the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GPM Metals Inc. (GPM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPM Metals Inc. (GPM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.