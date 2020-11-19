GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPX. B. Riley lifted their price target on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GPX opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

