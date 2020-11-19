Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

