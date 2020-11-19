Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Up 9.3%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 150,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 176,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $143,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

