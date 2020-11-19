Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Up 32.8%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shot up 32.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.31. 10,277,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 3,220,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.