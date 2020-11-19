Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

